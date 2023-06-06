Man arrested for murder of great-grandparents in Randallstown

BALTIMORE - A man was arrested and charged in the death of his great-grandparents in Randallstown.

Baltimore County police checked on an 86-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man who were both found dead outside of the home on Cabot Road on Sunday.

Kennard Goins, 24, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.