Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for murder of great-grandparents in Randallstown

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A man was arrested and charged in the death of his great-grandparents in Randallstown.

Baltimore County police checked on an 86-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man who were both found dead outside of the home on Cabot Road on Sunday.

Kennard Goins, 24, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 9:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.