Man arrested following deadly pedestrian crash in Dundalk, police say

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that killed a man in Dundalk, according to authorities.

Investigators have learned that 63-year-old Gabriel Cedeno Hurtado was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the roadway around 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, police said.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Dundalk Avenue near Main Street when it struck Hurtado, according to authorities.

The person driving the vehicle fled the site of the crash, police said.

Officers later found the 33-year-old driver, Edwin Rivera, and the vehicle in the 3500 block of Sollers Point Road, according to authorities.

Rivera appeared impaired, police said. The officers then placed Rivera under arrest.

Rivera has been charged with Driving Under the Influence, according to authorities. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

Additional charges are pending, police said.