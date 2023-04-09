Man, 29, shot, killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Saurday night in West Baltimore, police said.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1300 block of Presstman Street, for a report of a shooting, according to a release.

Officers then located a 29-year-old male inside of the location, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.