Man, 23, arrested in shooting of a State trooper and two Cecil County deputies

BALTIMORE-- A man has been arrested after a State Trooper and two Cecil County deputies were shot while responding to reports of a burglary in Cecil County, state police said.

Officials have identified and charged Daniel Padraig Colin Donnelly, a 23 year-old from Elkton, Maryland, with three counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder and three counts of first- and second-degree assault, first degree burglary, and reckless endangerment, according to a release.

Shortly before midnight Saturday, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary in progress at the unit block of Twin Lakes Drive in Port Deposit. Two Cecil County Sheriff Deputies and one trooper responded to the call, according to state police.

During the investigation, a suspect was believed to be inside the home. Four sheriff deputies and one trooper responded and proceeded to search inside the residence. A preliminary investigation revealed that two of the deputies and the trooper entered the backyard of the property when they were struck by shots fired by the suspect, according to a release. The suspect then fled the scene.

Both deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office were transported to Christina Hospital and are receiving treatment for their injuries. The trooper was transported to University of Maryland Harford Memorial where he has been treated for his injuries and released, officials said.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, officials received a phone call about a suspicious man at a convenience store located in the 1300 block of Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit, less than a mile from the scene of the shooting. Police were told the man was asking customers for a ride. Troopers responded to the scene shortly after and took Donelly into custody. He is currently being held and processed at the Northeast Barrack.

This incident is still under investigation.

