Male shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- An unknown male victim was shot multiple times, killed Friday night in Northeast Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 11:51  p.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Albanene Place for reports of a shooting.

Once there, officers located an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alley.

Medics responded and pronounced him deceased, according to a release.
 
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2100.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 10:31 AM

