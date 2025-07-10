Major relief from severe storms, but still muggy across Maryland

Powerful thunderstorms slammed parts of Maryland Wednesday afternoon and evening with flooding downpours, intense lightning, and damaging winds. Those storms have pushed offshore leaving us with quieter weather.

While there could be some isolated pop-up afternoon storms today through the weekend, none of the days are looking like a washout.

Orioles doubleheader forecast

The O's will play a doubleheader today to make-up for last evening's game, which was postponed.

The first game today against the Mets will begin at 12:05 p.m. The weather looks decent with a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 80s at first pitch. The rest of the game will be warm and muggy with mainly quiet conditions. An isolated drenching shower or thunderstorm could form, but this would cause a rain delay, and that's a worst case scenario.

The second game is the make-up game, which will start with the first pitch at 5:05 p.m. Similar to the first game, we're looking at warm and muggy weather with temperatures in the lower 80s. The O's should get this game in as well.

High humidity and a few storms across Maryland

The weather across Maryland will be much quieter over the next few days. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will prevent temperatures from turning too hot and oppressive. The clouds will also limit the number of thunderstorms.

Friday's weather looks seasonably hot and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90°. A few isolated showers and storms may form, but those should be rather sparse compared to the coverage of the last few days.

Even though storms will be sparse, with the high humidity levels, any storm could produce torrential downpours for 45 minutes to an hour over any given location.

Summer heat and humidity this weekend

This weekend looks decent to be outside. You'll experience our typical summertime weather across the state. Seasonably hot temperatures with highs 85° to 90°. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Saturday, but most of the area should stay rain-free.

Sunday has a better chance of showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day and in the evening. This will be as a cold front approaches the region. The daytime hours Sunday look drier than the evening hours.

Stormy start to next week

A cold front will slowly cross the area Monday and Tuesday bringing more widespread chances for showers and thunderstorms to our area. Expect very muggy weather with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Any storm could contain drenching to flooding downpours.

After storms exit the area Tuesday, some slightly less humid air may build in with dry and sunny weather by the middle of next week. High temperatures will be close to normal around 90°.