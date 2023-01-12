Watch CBS News
'Major' concert at M&T Bank Stadium to be announced Thursday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimoreans have been guessing at who might be headlining a "major" concert coming to Baltimore all week, and on Thursday the act will finally be revealed. 

The Baltimore Ravens teased the announcement Monday, building up anticipation for the show at M&T Bank Stadium. 

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ravens President Sashi Brown will be joined by representatives from Live Nation and the Maryland Stadium Authority for the announcement at 10 a.m. 

In the past, the stadium has hosted big names like U2, Billy Joel and Beyonce. 

