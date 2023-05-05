Watch CBS News
Local heroes to be honored in 38th annual Fallen Heroes Day

BALTIMORE — Local heroes are being honored for the 38th annual Fallen Heroes Day, which is scheduled to kick off at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Friday afternoon.

The event, which is open to the public, will honor fallen heroes throughout the state of Maryland.

Governor Wes Moore and Stacy L. Rodgers, Chief Administrative Officer of the office of the Baltimore County Executive, are set to deliver memorial addresses. 

