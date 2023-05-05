Local heroes to be honored in 38th annual Fallen Heroes Day
BALTIMORE — Local heroes are being honored for the 38th annual Fallen Heroes Day, which is scheduled to kick off at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Friday afternoon.
The event, which is open to the public, will honor fallen heroes throughout the state of Maryland.
Related Coverage:
- 'Quiet hero': Baltimore veteran firefighter to be honored among fallen heroes
- Howard County firefighter who died of cancer to be honored on Fallen Heroes Day
Governor Wes Moore and Stacy L. Rodgers, Chief Administrative Officer of the office of the Baltimore County Executive, are set to deliver memorial addresses.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.