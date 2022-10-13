Loaded semiautomatic gun recovered from student outside Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy

BALTIMORE - A student with a loaded semiautomatic gun was arrested outside Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy in Baltimore.

Baltimore City School police assisted Baltimore Police in making the arrest.

The student was found with the gun around noon in a car in the school's parking lot.

Baltimore school police official says an arrest was made after a firearm was recovered at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy today.



Sgt. @boatwright12 said school police assisted @BaltimorePolice with the arrest. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Rx3fGffcpr — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) October 13, 2022

This is the fourth gun incident at a Baltimore City School this year.

A student was shot and killed at Mervo High School. A gun was found at Carver High School and Conexions earlier this year.