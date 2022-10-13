Watch CBS News
Loaded semiautomatic gun recovered from student outside Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -  A student with a loaded semiautomatic gun was arrested outside Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy in Baltimore.

Baltimore City School police assisted Baltimore Police in making the arrest.

The student was found with the gun around noon in a car in the school's parking lot.

 This is the fourth gun incident at a Baltimore City School this year.

A student was shot and killed at Mervo High School. A gun was found at Carver High School and Conexions earlier this year.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 4:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

