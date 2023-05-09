Lizzo assures fans ahead of Baltimore show after canceled shows over strep throat

BALTIMORE -- Pop superstar Lizzo canceled multiple concerts in the last week over health concerns, which had local fans wondering if Baltimore could be next.

But the star assured fans Monday that things are looking up.

The singer, rapper and flutist is set to perform Tuesday night at the newly-renovated CFG Bank Arena, but said in an Instagram post last week she had "extreme, flu-like symptoms."

Lizzo continued to say that she hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, but did test positive for strep throat.

The star postponed her Saturday show in Hartford, CT and a Thursday show in Montreal, but said she plans on rescheduling both concerts.

But on the eve of her show in Charm City, she said in a tweet "today I got some exercise, took extra meds, and can swallow without extreme pain finally."

"It's looking very good, Baltimore!" the star continued.

Her last performance was on April 26 in Memphis, Tennessee. She also performed in Knoxville, Tennessee a few days earlier, where she made headlines for bringing a group of drag performers on stage in protest of an anti-drag bill the state had passed.