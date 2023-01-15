Live Blog: Ravens preparing to play QBs Huntley, Brown against Bengals in AFC Wild Card playoff game

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are back in the postseason.

According to reports, both quarterbacks, Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown, are expected to take snaps Sunday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lamar Jackson will miss his sixth-straight game with a sprained PCL. He provided an update on social media on Thursday.

The Ravens (10-7) are 6-0 all-time in road AFC Wild Card playoff games.

The Bengals (12-4), the AFC North champs, are favored to win by eight points. Cincinnati defeated Baltimore, 27-16, in the final week of the regular season.

Brown made his first career start and went 19 of 44 for 286 yards with two interceptions and a fumble.

The Ravens won, 19-17, on Oct. 9.

If the Ravens win on Sunday, they will play at the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

