Live Blog: Ravens lead Dolphins 28-14

BALTIMORE-- It is Week 2 of the NFL Football Season and the Baltimore Ravens are at home taking on the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins score on the opening drive of the 2nd half. A 14-yard touchdown catch by TE Mike Gesicki. Ravens lead is now 28-14.

Demarcus Robinson scored a 12 yard touchdown with his first reception of the day.

Marcus Williams came up with his 2nd interception of the game and 3rd of the season. The Ravens big free agent acquisition did a great job of getting both feet in while bringing down the INT.

Lamar Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews for a 1 yard touchdown. Moments before, Andrews almost scored on a 25 yard catch but the officials ruled him down at the 1. Justin Tucker's extra point makes it a 21-7 lead for the Ravens.

BIG PLAY BATEMAN! Rashod Bateman with a 75 yard touchdown catch and run, big response from the Ravens offense. 2nd touchdown of 55+ yards this season for Bateman. Ravens up were 14-7.

The Dolphins cashed in on a Ravens turnover. Miami drives 94 yards down the field capped off by a 6-yard touchdown reception from Jaylen Waddle. The game was tied 7-7 in the 2nd quarter.

Linebacker Steven Means leaves on the cart with an apparent leg injury. Bad news for the Ravens who lost two players to season-ending injuries in week 1 against the Jets. Ravens have stated Mean has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

After the officials ruled that Lamar Jackson did not cross the goal line, Jackson fumbles the snap from center Tyler Linderbaum and the Dolphins recover. Baltimore's 18 play, 10 minute and 52 second drive ends with a 4th down turnover.

1st quarter came to an end with Miami being dominated by the Ravens. After an opening 103 yard kickoff return by Devin Duvernay, Marcus Williams comes up with his 2nd interception of the season. The Ravens are at the Dolphins 1 yard line after a 10 minute and 35 second drive to end the quarter.

Two for Two! Safety Marcus Williams comes up with his 2nd interception in his 2nd game with the Ravens. Lamar Jackson and the offense take over

The game first began with 2021 All-Pro kick returner Devin Duvernay drives is all the way home for a game opening touch down. His 2nd career kick return TD, Ravens led 7-0.

