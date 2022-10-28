Watch CBS News
LIVE BLOG: Ravens tie Buccaneers 10-10 on Drake TD catch

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Florida on a short week's rest.

But, Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and Gus Edwards are active despite being on the injury report all week.

The Ravens (4-3) are hoping to win two-straight games for the first time since last November.

Tune in here for a live blog with the biggest plays of the game. 

10:05 p.m.: Kenyon Drake caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson. Ravens tie game, 10-10.

9:39 p.m.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead Baltimore Ravens, 10-3, at halftime.  

9:39 p.m.: Justin Tucker had his 60-yard field goal attempt blocked.

9:30 p.m.: Ravens had the ball on 4th-and-2 inside Tampa Bay's 10-yard-line with two minutes left in second quarter. However, Lamar Jackson's pass was incomplete.  

8:53 p.m.: Tampa Bay leads Baltimore, 10-3, at end of first quarter.

8:47 p.m.: Buccaneers Ryan Succop kicks a 31-yard field goal. Tampa Bay leads 10-3.  

8:32 p.m.: Buccaneers Leonard Fournette scores on a 2-yard touchdown run. Tampa Bay leads 7-3.

8:22 p.m.: Justin Tucker's 27-yard FG gives Ravens 3-0 lead.

8:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay fumbles punt, recovered by Ravens at Buccaneers 6-yard line.

8:15 p.m.: Buccaneers win the toss and defer to second half. Ravens start with the football.

