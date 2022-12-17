LIVE BLOG: Ravens, Browns scoreless after first quarter

BALTIMORE -- It's week 15 of the NFL 2022 Season. The Ravens are heading to Cleveland for an AFC North clash. Coming into the game, the Ravens (9-4) have won six of their past seven games.

The Ravens own the all-time series edge, 35-12, and have won five of their last six against the Browns. The Ravens will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, which means Tyler Huntley gets the nod.

The Ravens activated second round draft pick David Ojabo, who is set to make his NFL debut. Ojabo has been out since he tore his ACL during a drill at Michigan's Pro Day.

Ravens inactives are: QB Lamar Jackson (knee); RB Kenyan Drake; CB Pepe Williams; G Ben Cleveland; ILB Josh Bynes; TE Charlie Kolar.

The Ravens return home against Atlanta on Christmas Eve.

Tune in here for the latest and greatest plays of the game.

5:02: End of first quarter, no score.

4:53 p.m. Ravens' offense stuffed on 4th-and-1 at the Browns' 7-yard line, turning the ball back over to Cleveland.

4:41 p.m.: Ravens kickoff to Browns.