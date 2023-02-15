Legislation aims to address systemic crime problems in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A state delegate from Baltimore has unveiled a new legislative package that centers around enhancing public safety in Maryland.

First year delegate Caylin Young, who represents Maryland's 45th District, put together the package, which has the backing of Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates and Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen.

It is made up of nine bills that address a variety of topics ranging from boosting rewards offered by Metro Crime Stoppers to getting illegal guns off of the street.

If the legislative packaged receives enough support, then those rewards for tips would go up to $50,000.

Additionally, people living in certain high-crime neighborhoods would be given security systems that could help officers monitor illegal activity.

"I'm proposing that neighbors can have their own cameras and speak to each other about what's going on in their neighborhoods," Young said.

Some elements of the package are aimed at preventing convicted criminals from committing similar offenses.

For example, House Bill 1123 would set a minimum wage for inmates so that they could save up for life after prison.

Bates said that he supports that legislation.

"We can't just think about locking people up without thinking about what we're going to do to make sure they're successful when they come home," Bates said.

There is also a set of bills that would address gun violence. That cluster includes a relocation program for victims and it would establish a task force to study how to prevent and reduce murders in the state.

The House Judiciary Committee is currently reviewing the legislation.