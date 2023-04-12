Watch CBS News
Lawmakers approve raising liquor violation fines from $3,000 to $20,000

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Maryland lawmakers passed a bill last week to increase the maximum fines for repeat liquor license violations in Baltimore from $3,000 to $20,000. Democratic Gov. Wes Moore is expected to sign it into law; it would take effect July 1.

It's one of multiple bills that passed during the Maryland General Assembly that impact Baltimore's liquor laws. After the pandemic saw a loosening of those laws across the state, a push was made to improve the enforcement capabilities of the liquor board. As a state agency, the board has somewhat limited authority in Baltimore, but the bill is a vote of confidence in improvements in their professionalism and modernization.

... this story by Christina Tkacik continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Lawmakers approve raising liquor violation fines from $3,000 to $20,000

First published on April 11, 2023 / 10:10 PM

