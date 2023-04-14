Kias and Hyundais targeted in local and nationwide surge of car thefts

BALTIMORE — Recent data reveals a significant increase in car thefts across Maryland and the United States, with particular focus on certain Kia and Hyundai models.

Social media videos demonstrating the ease of stealing these vehicles are believed to be contributing to the surge in thefts.

Sgt. Steven Sunderland of the Baltimore County Police, a 17-year veteran of the auto theft division, said that all districts have experienced a "significant uptick" in car thefts since late last year.

"This is an easy one. It spread like wildfire on social media. And, since then, it's just word of mouth. The secret's up. These cars are easy to take," Sunderland commented.

In Baltimore County alone, nearly 200 Hyundais have been stolen in 2023, marking a 933% increase over the previous year. Meanwhile, the 64 stolen Kias represent a 433% increase. According to Sunderland, "The Hyundais and Kias are driving everyone's numbers right now," and this trend is consistent across other counties and regions.

To combat the thefts, police departments are distributing steering wheel locks, and car manufacturers are offering free software upgrades. However, many owners of the affected vehicles have not taken advantage of these upgrades. The targeted vehicles are those with keys rather than push-button ignitions.

Sgt. Sunderland also noted that most car thieves are juveniles and the stolen cars are often used in other crimes, such as burglaries, robberies, and shootings. "It's everywhere. And, it's nationwide. It's not just local to Baltimore," Sunderland concluded.

