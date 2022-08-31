Kenyan Drake signing made official; Means, Badie among players on Ravens practice squad

BALTIMORE -- Running back Kenyan Drake has officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens, his agency announced.

Drake, who was cut earlier in the preseason by the Las Vegas Raiders, should provide depth to a running back room without one of its top rushers, Gus Edwards.

The team placed Edwards on the physically unable to perform list and has to miss at least four regular season games.

J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Drake will make up the backfield as the team gets ready for its Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.

In six NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Raiders, the 28-year-old Drake has rushed 758 times for 3,384 yards and 29 touchdowns. He's also a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, tallying 199 receptions for 1,535 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Baltimore Ravens also announced 15 players who were cut Tuesday have cleared waivers and joined the team's practice squad.

They are:

QB Anthony Brown

RB Tyler Badie

FB/TE Ben Mason

WR Makai Polk

WR Binjimen Victor

WR Raleigh Webb

OT David Sharpe

OG Kahlil McKenzie

DT Isaiah Mack

DT Rayshad Nichols

OLB Steven Means

OLB Jeremiah Moon

CB Kevon Seymour

CB Daryl Worley

DB Ar'Darius Washington

Players who were designated waived injured and went unclaimed -- OLB Daelin Hayes, DT Aaron Crawford and WR Shemar Bridges -- reverted to inured reserve and could be activated later this season, the team said.