Kenyan Drake signing made official; Means, Badie among players on Ravens practice squad
BALTIMORE -- Running back Kenyan Drake has officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens, his agency announced.
Drake, who was cut earlier in the preseason by the Las Vegas Raiders, should provide depth to a running back room without one of its top rushers, Gus Edwards.
The team placed Edwards on the physically unable to perform list and has to miss at least four regular season games.
J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Drake will make up the backfield as the team gets ready for its Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.
In six NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Raiders, the 28-year-old Drake has rushed 758 times for 3,384 yards and 29 touchdowns. He's also a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, tallying 199 receptions for 1,535 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Baltimore Ravens also announced 15 players who were cut Tuesday have cleared waivers and joined the team's practice squad.
They are:
QB Anthony Brown
RB Tyler Badie
FB/TE Ben Mason
WR Makai Polk
WR Binjimen Victor
WR Raleigh Webb
OT David Sharpe
OG Kahlil McKenzie
DT Isaiah Mack
DT Rayshad Nichols
OLB Steven Means
OLB Jeremiah Moon
CB Kevon Seymour
CB Daryl Worley
DB Ar'Darius Washington
Players who were designated waived injured and went unclaimed -- OLB Daelin Hayes, DT Aaron Crawford and WR Shemar Bridges -- reverted to inured reserve and could be activated later this season, the team said.
