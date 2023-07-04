Juvenile shot in Dundalk linked to stolen vehicle recovered in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning and linked him to a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

Officers found the young male with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and learned that he had been shot in the 7500 block of Belmont Avenue around 3:10 a.m., police said.

An ambulance took the juvenile to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities.

Officers found the stolen vehicle in the city limits, Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Det. Trae Corbin told WJZ.

Anyone with information about the shooting or vehicle theft should contact Baltimore County Police Department detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can provide information through the Baltimore County Police Department's iWatch program, according to authorities.