Juvenile injured following Baltimore County Police pursuit in Essex

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile had to be hospitalized following a police pursuit in Essex, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The juvenile was traveling in a vehicle that failed to stop for Baltimore County officers, police said.

At one point, the juvenile was involved in a collision, according to authorities.

Eventually, the pursuit was called off, and the juvenile fled on foot from the vehicle, police said.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries that they sustained during the collision, according to authorities.

It was unclear whether the vehicle that the juvenile was driving collided