Juvenile attacked with knife, injured while walking to school in Dundalk

BALTIMORE – Baltimore County Police are searching for the person who attacked and injured a juvenile as they were walking to school on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The juvenile was walking along the railroad tracks that cut through Dundalk when the person attacked them from behind with a knife, police said.

They sustained serious injuries, according to Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Joy Stewart.

Officers learned of the incident around 7:45 a.m., according to authorities.

They were sent to the stretch of train tracks near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway, police said.

Anyone who has information about the attack or the person who committed it should contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 866-756-2587.