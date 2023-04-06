Jurors deliberating in rape trial of former Gunpowder Falls State Park manager

BALTIMORE - Jurors are deliberating following a week of arguments and evidence in the rape trial of former Gunpowder Falls State Park Manager Michael Browning.

Browning, 72, was arrested back in September for raping and assaulting a woman he worked with at Gunpowder Falls State Park. By the time a grand jury indicted him a month later, a second accuser came forward.

WJZ learned both are now Baltimore County police officers.

Browning was charged with nine counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense.

Opening statements were heard on March 30 following two days of jury selection.

His first accuser came forward late September, charging documents say Browning first met her as a young teen. As she got older, he got her a job at Gunpowder Falls State Park — even helping her move into a home he managed as part of his job.

The victim told police she and Browning got into a relationship in 2016 when she was 23 years old, according to charging documents. She described it as consensual at first, but she said after some time Browning became more aggressive.

The victim told police Browning "would show up at her residence several times daily looking for a sexual interlude with the victim."

Even if she said no, the victim said Browning "would force sexual intercourse against her will."

Four days after initially going to police, the victim agreed to call Browning as investigators recorded their conversation. The following exchange between the two is detailed in charging documents, described as a summation of the context of that call.

"There were some times in our relationship that I didn't want sex, and I know I've brought this up to you before," the victim said. "And then you took that from me anyway, even when I was telling you no."

Browning allegedly replied yes to both claims, even apologizing.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry. Forgive me for that. It will never happen again. I promise you it will never happen again," Browning allegedly said.

By late October, a month after Browning's arrest, a second accuser had come forward.

Both Assistant State's Attorney Brian Botts and Browning's attorney, Gary Bernstein, revealed Browning and both of his accusers were all in sexual relationships with one another.

But, Botts said things went beyond what was initially consented. Also, that consent can be withdrawn.

On the stand, Browning's first accuser said he became a mentor to her. She first met him when she was 11. She is now 30.

She described how he started making sexual comments around her when she was a teen. The comments, she said, got more explicit and more directed at her as she got older.

According to the accuser, there were three incidents of rape Browning's first accuser described on the stand. All of them happening at the home she lived in at Gunpowder Falls State Park.

She said all three incidents started while she was asleep, also that she told Browning no and she wasn't in the mood. In two of the incidents, she pulled her blanket to her chin.

Closing arguments were made on Wednesday before jurors were given their instructions.

