Judge to hear complaints Wednesday in BGE feud over gas regulators

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge is set to conduct a hearing Wednesday morning on complaints by city residents against Baltimore Gas and Electric over the installation of new gas equipment on homes.

Baltimore residents are seeking an injunction to stop BGE from installing external gas regulators and from threatening to shut off gas service in a new lawsuit.

Some residents claim the high-pressure gas regulators being installed are dangerous and several were arrested last week in their battle with BGE.

Plaintiffs remain steadfast in their opposition and are asking more people to join in their legal battle.

"This is the army. There are the folks that BGE is afraid are going to disrupt the activity," said attorney Thiru Vignarajah, who is representing the plaintiffs, as he motioned to them at a news conference Tuesday afternoon on Warren Avenue.

He wants a court to block the installation of external high-pressure gas regulators the plaintiffs believe are ugly and unsafe.

"We have asked BGE repeatedly to just take a pause. If they're so confident they are going to prevail in court, just take a minute to allow these homeowners to not have their gas cut off while there is pending litigation," Vignarajah said.

The plaintiffs are not just from Federal Hill, where several were arrested in protest last week.

"We haven't received any notification from BGE. The first I personally heard about it was when I saw BGE workers on my private property. I saw them out my window and went and asked them, 'Hey, guys, what are you doing?' And that is the very first time I heard about it," Paula Fernandes, from Mount Vernon, told WJZ's Mike Hellgren.

BGE said in a statement that external gas regulators are safer and provide easier access to first responders, and if they leak, the gas will escape outdoors and not build up inside homes. The company notes the "resulting explosion could be catastrophic."

The company also posted a timeline, insisting they gave proper notice to cut off gas to some residents who will not allow the new regulators to be installed. While some customers contend they were given just three days' notice.