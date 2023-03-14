Judge: Proposed redactions submitted by AG must be in Baltimore Archdiocese sexual abuse report before release

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Circuit Court judge ordered the redactions submitted by the Maryland Attorney General's Office must be included in the report regarding sexual abuse in the Baltimore Archdiocese.

The redactions include omitting names of people who are living and "are accused of abuse, hiding abuse, enabling abuse, assisting in the cover-up of abuse, or protecting abusers from the consequences of their action."

Circuit Court Associate Judge Robert Taylor Jr. also ordered that after the redactions are made, the report may be released to the public.

Monday was the deadline for lawyers to provide suggestions on what information will not be made public.

Last month, Judge Taylor ordered the release of a redacted version of the grand jury investigation into a history of child sexual abuse within Catholic Church in Baltimore City.

Investigators with the Maryland Attorney General's Office completed the 456-page investigation and asked the courts in November for permission to release their findings to the public.

The report allegedly goes back 80 years and identifies 158 priests within the archdiocese accused of the "sexual abuse" and "physical torture" of more than 600 victims.

Survivors, attorneys and advocates for the survivors have been pushing the courts to release the report to the public.