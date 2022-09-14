Watch CBS News
Judge denies motion to dismiss perjury charges against Marilyn Mosby, delays trial

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A federal judge denied a motion to dismiss perjury charges against Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Mosby's attorney argued the federal government never defined "adverse financial circumstances" in the CARES Act, a key element in the case against the city's top prosecutor, and encouraged people to withdraw money from retirement accounts to stimulate the economy.

Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby also decided to postpone the trial due to a dispute over a witness.

"There's just no realistic way to proceed," she said.

Mosby's team said they were ready to go.

"They have upended this woman's life," her lawyer said. 

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. to decide next steps. Jury selection was supposed to start Thursday.

Mosby is accused of lying about her financial hardship to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications for two Florida properties.

In earlier filings, federal prosecutors have said Mosby took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through the CARES Act provision.

They claimed she had not endured financial hardship as a result of "being quarantined, furloughed or laid off" or "having reduced work hours," among other reasons.

Her 2020 gross salary, nearly $248,000, was never reduced, but rather it represented an increase compared to her 2019 gross salary of nearly $239,000, prosecutors have said.

The feds have charged Mosby with two counts each of perjury and false statement on mortgage applications. 

Prosecutors have previously alleged Mosby made false statements on the applications for a $490,500 home in Kissimmee and the $428,400 condo, saying she did not disclose an IRS lien on the couple's home over unpaid federal taxes.

She was formally arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty on all four charges.

This story will be updated.

Mike Hellgren

Mike Hellgren

First published on September 14, 2022 / 3:21 PM

