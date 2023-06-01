Judge declares mistrial in case of Maryland doctors accused of giving Russia patient information

Judge declares mistrial in case of doctors accused of giving Russia patient information

BALTIMORE -- The judge in the case of two Maryland doctors accused of providing patients' private medical information to Russia has declared a mistrial.

The update comes after the jury struggled to deliberate on Wednesday, and the defense proposed the removal of a juror in an effort to reach a unanimous verdict on Thursday.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

