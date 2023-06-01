Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge declares mistrial in case of Maryland doctors accused of giving Russia patient information

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The judge in the case of two Maryland doctors accused of providing patients' private medical information to Russia has declared a mistrial.  

The update comes after the jury struggled to deliberate on Wednesday, and the defense proposed the removal of a juror in an effort to reach a unanimous verdict on Thursday. 

This story is still developing and will be updated.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 2:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

