Johns Hopkins doctors lend advice on protecting yourself with respiratory illnesses on the rise

Johns Hopkins health experts share how to stay healthy with respiratory illnesses on the rise

Johns Hopkins health experts share how to stay healthy with respiratory illnesses on the rise

Johns Hopkins health experts share how to stay healthy with respiratory illnesses on the rise

BALTIMORE - As temperatures drop, health experts at Johns Hopkins say COVID is still out there, and now, RSV cases are beginning to tick up and flu season is on the horizon.

Doctors shared advice on staying healthy with respiratory illnesses on the rise.

"We are not seeing much flu," said Dr. Keri Althoff, with the Department of Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "We are seeing upticks of RSV and we know COVID is present in most communities."

Doctors are monitoring the changes in COVID, RSV and influenza variants.

They say, so far, current vaccines are still effective against the respiratory viruses going around.

"The vaccines do work," said Dr. Andrew Pekosz, from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "They are safe and now's the time you get them."

The CDC recommends people ages six months and older get a COVID and flu shot by the end of October.

"You can get them in various combinations," Pekosz said. "You can get them one at a time. If you'd prefer, you can get certainly their COVID and the influenza vaccine at the same time that's been approved."

Antivirals are also available for COVID and influenza.

Doctors say now is the time to prepare.

"Look at your toolkit, make sure it's fully stocked and ready with tests with masks," Althoff said. "Remember your ventilation practices, particularly if you're hosting this holiday season, and be well."

If you are at risk for severe illness, contact your primary care doctor about treatment options.