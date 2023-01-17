January 25 is deadline to enter in WJZ's 2023 'Black History Oratory' contest

BALTIMORE - Do you know a high school student who is a good writer, speaker, communicator, orator?

If so, reach out and urge them to enter WJZ's "Black History Oratory contest."

This year we're celebrating 30 years of showcasing local talent.

The prize money has increased and we're 'in person' once again.

We're calling on all courageous young people eager to share their talent to apply.

ENTER: Click here to download the competition application form

RULES: Click here to download a copy of the competition's rules

This year, participants are asked to choose one quote from the three listed below and explain in detail what it means to them:

"Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom." - George Washington Carver

"Don't sit down and wait for opportunities to come…Get up and make them!" – Madam C. J. Walker

"Impossibilities are merely things of which we have not learned, or which we do not wish to happen." – Charles W. Chesnutt

All entries must be received by Jan. 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. to Oratory@WJZ.com

Twenty finalists in the competition will be invited to perform their original orations in front of judges, friends and family on Feb. 18.

Your speech will be filmed, judged and then included in a 'Black History Oratory' special that will air on WJZ on Feb. 25.

Here are the prizes the winning students will receive:

First place: $700 from WJZ, $2,500 from Walmart;

Second place: $400 from WJZ, $1,500 from Walmart

Third place: $200 from WJZ, $1,000 from Walmart.

Note (Jan. 3): Walmart has increased each prize amount by $500

Got questions? Email oratory@wjz.com.

Thirty young people over the years have taken home the top prize.

Hundreds more have learned by entering, writing and performing in this test of self-awareness and self-confidence.