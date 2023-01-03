Ivan Bates sworn in as Baltimore City State's Attorney

BALTIMORE -- Ivan Bates was sworn into the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office at the War Memorial Plaza on Tuesday.

Bates replaces Marilyn Mosby after he defeated the incumbent in July's primary election. The Democrat ran unopposed in the General Election.

A spokesperson confirmed Bates was briefly hospitalized Tuesday morning for dehydration, but he still attended the ceremony.

During his campaign launch last November, Bates touted his record "holding the worst criminals to account" as a prosecutor and "taking on the corrupt Baltimore police" when he represented victims of Gun Trace Task Force as a defense attorney.

His platform includes implementing a homicide review program similar to the ones in Milwaukee and Oakland, and creating a specialized unit for violent gun crimes and illegal gun possession.

Bates has said he will end Mosby's policy to stop prosecuting some non-violent offenses such as low-level drug possession, trespassing and prostitution. But defendants who are convicted in those cases would be connected with diversionary programs.

Addressing one of Mosby's high-profile cases, Bates has supported dismissing charges against Keith Davis Jr., who is awaiting a fifth trial in the 2015 murder of a Pimlico security guard. Two trials ended with a hung jury. One ended in a conviction that was later thrown out.

The most recent case ended in a conviction and 50-year sentence, but a judge granted Davis a new trial.

In an interview with WJZ's Jessica Albert last week, Bates said he thinks residents want to see transparency from his office.

"They want us to be open and honest with them and I will," he said. "And they want to see if I have a real plan."