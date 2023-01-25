'It is time for a change': Families of murdered Baltimore victims call on city to take action

Families of murdered Baltimore victims call on city to take action

BALTIMORE - Families of two Baltimore murder victims are calling for city and state officials to do a better job at keeping the public safe.

This comes after a hearing was postponed for padlocking of the BP gas station on Havenwood Road where 56-year-old Albert Stevenson was shot and killed last month.

Jamar Day, Stevenson's nephew, said they were supposed to meet with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison at Police Headquarters Wednesday morning about the closing of the gas station, but that meeting was called off.

“Next thing I know I hear ‘Pow!’ …a I thought I was in heaven.” Another woman came to us at police headquarters fed up with the recent violence—and said she had been shot at while at Monroe and Pratt in West Baltimore last night. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ROIb0J0loq — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 25, 2023

"We cannot postpone anything when it comes to crime in Baltimore City," Day said. "Baltimore City continues to play games with its residents, continues to play games with people's lives, Black lives at that. It is time for a change."

Day put together a rally last weekend in front of the business, calling for it to be shut down.

No arrests have been made in Stevenson's murder yet.

As police search for the killers, his family will continue to fight to get the gas station shut down.

There is a scheduled public safety hearing for Wednesday afternoon.

The family of 16-year-old Deonta Dorsey was planning to protest the meeting.

Dorsey, a student at Edmondson-Westside High School, was gunned down at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month.

"I want my voice to be heard. I cannot rest," said Donna Ashe-Spriggs, Dorsey's grandmother. "Over 300 people are being killed every year, year-in and year-out. Something has to be done."

Dorsey was one of five teens shot during lunch break. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspected shooters, but no arrests have been made.

"Children are killing children," Ashe-Spriggs said. "My grandson's blood is on the streets of Baltimore City and I will not rest until justice is done for Deonta Dorsey, and every child that has been murdered in the city."

In 2022, Baltimore City had 333 homicides.

Already this year, there are 20 through the end of January.

The families are calling on police, city officials and state officials to provide justice.

"Gov. Wes, please help us. Do something in Baltimore City. Mayor Scott, I don't know what you are doing but you are not doing your job. This has to stop," Ashe-Spriggs said. What are you doing to capture these killers? What is the Baltimore City Police Department, detectives doing to capture these killers, these murders. I will not rest until justice is done."