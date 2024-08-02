Intense heat followed by strong storms today in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for another Alert Day due to extreme heat and humidity.

We set a new record high Wednesday at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The high temperature reached 101°, which broke the record high of 100° set back in 2006. Thursday's high temperature of 101° also tied another record. So far in 2024, we've tied the record for most number of 100° days in a calendar year at 7 days. This ties the record with the following years 1930, 1988, and 2010.

Unfortunately, we did not get any relief from the heat overnight. Temperatures are in the upper 70 and low 80s as you head out the door today. Highs this afternoon will top out in the middle to upper 90s, but with the very high levels of humidity, feels like temperatures will feel between 105° and 110°°.

In addition to extreme heat today, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible later in the afternoon and evening. These storms could deliver damaging winds, intense lightning, and very heavy downpours. Localized flash flooding is possible in areas that see multiple thunderstorms.

The upcoming weekend looks steamy and at times stormy. Expect high levels of humidity with random rounds of thunderstorms possible at just about anytime. The greatest chance of widespread thunderstorm activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storm could contain torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Highs over the weekend will be steamy in the lower 90s, with feels like temperatures at or near 100°.

Anyone attending Artscape from today through Sunday should stay weather aware. Keep hydrated throughout the heat, but also be aware of possible strong storms. The good news is the weather won't be raining the entire time, so there should be plenty of dry moments.

The heat will continue through early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon may break the heat wave for at least several days with highs only in the 80s mid to late next week.