Watch CBS News
Local News

Injured teen found near Baltimore County elementary school

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers found a teenager with suspected injuries near Rodgers Forge Elementary School, according to authorities.

They found the teen in the 200 block of Dumbarton Road around 3:35 p.m., police said.

A medic was requested for the teenager, according to authorities.

Baltimore County officers are trying to identify the teen, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 4:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.