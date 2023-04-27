Injured teen found near Baltimore County elementary school
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers found a teenager with suspected injuries near Rodgers Forge Elementary School, according to authorities.
They found the teen in the 200 block of Dumbarton Road around 3:35 p.m., police said.
A medic was requested for the teenager, according to authorities.
Baltimore County officers are trying to identify the teen, police said.
