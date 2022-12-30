Maryland Weather: Increasing clouds with rain on the way for New Year's Eve

BALTIMORE — It's a relatively mild night ahead with lows in the low to mid-40s. Despite the warmth, clouds thicken up this evening and give way to showers by tomorrow morning.

Saturday morning will feature a few spotty showers with the main chance for steadier rain arriving after lunch through the evening hours. Be sure to pack the rain gear if you will be heading out to ring in the New Year. Rain chances dwindle by 8 p.m. and should be well off to our east by midnight.

We can expect clearing skies behind the front late Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s. New Year's Day features partly sunny skies with highs back in the upper 50s. Hopefully you can get out and enjoy the nice weather!

NEW YEAR'S DAY: Sunshine returns for the first day of 2023. Comfortable temperatures continue.#mdwx pic.twitter.com/Vo1tqSozHI — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) December 30, 2022

The Ravens game looks dry and cool with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A heavy jacket is needed, but at least the game day forecast is looking much warmer compared to Christmas Eve.

Monday looks pleasant with highs still above average. We will be watching our next weather maker, which looks to arrive by Tuesday.