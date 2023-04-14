Image of suspect released after man pushed, electrocuted on Baltimore metro tracks

BALTIMORE -- Police on Friday released a surveillance photo of a man suspected of pushing another man onto metro tracks—killing him by electrocution—Wednesday in Downtown Baltimore.

Police responded to the Shot Tower station on the 700 block of East Baltimore Steet around 6 p.m. That's where 28-year-old Christopher Foster came into contact with an electrified rail.

In reference to the homicide that occurred on April 12, 2023, in the 700 block of East Baltimore Street, in which a 28-year-old male was pushed from a subway platform, investigators need your help in identifying this person. pic.twitter.com/5Ezg7SmAwO — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) April 14, 2023

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly two days after Foster's death, metro riders still have him at the top of their minds.

"It's just sad that an innocent man was getting ready to get on the subway and he ultimately gets pushed to his death," Janitta Regalbuto said.

rides the metro daily.

Regalbuto Jeffery Matthews rides it a few times a month.

"He didn't think that would be his last moment...You got to be blessed about every second you have because you never know when it's going to be snatched away from you," he said regarding Foster's death.

Investigators concluded an unknown man pushed the victim onto the tracks and then fled the scene.

Now, police are looking through video and other evidence from the area to find the suspect.

Police haven't released any hint of a motive yet. For some riders, like Demetrius Johnson, not knowing why this happened is the scariest and saddest part about it.

"It's sad because people are doing things like that for no reason. The world is full of hate," Johnson said. "Why would you hurt somebody for no reason? I don't understand it."

As sad as Foster's death is, Johnson hopes it's a wakeup call for others to be more cautious and aware when riding the subway.

"You have guys that really run up and down the subway and they're not paying attention to what they're doing," Johnson said. "Just playing [around] and they don't take it serious—that it's a dangerous place."

Anyone with information about this incident should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.