Watch CBS News
Local News

Image of suspect released after man pushed, electrocuted on Baltimore metro tracks

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Police identify man killed after being pushed onto electrified Baltimore metro tracks
Police identify man killed after being pushed onto electrified Baltimore metro tracks 02:06

BALTIMORE -- A surveillance photo was released Friday of a man suspected of pushing another man onto metro tracks Wednesday in Downtown Baltimore, killing him by electrocution. 

Police responded around 6 p.m. to the Shot Tower station on the 700 block of East Baltimore Steet, where 28-year-old Christopher Foster came into contact with an electrified rail. 

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators concluded an unknown man pushed the victim onto the tracks and then fled the scene. 

Now, police are looking through video and other evidence from the area to find the suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, you can call detectives at 410-396-2100. You can also anonymously call in tips to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 9:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.