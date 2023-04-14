Image of suspect released after man pushed, electrocuted on Baltimore metro tracks

Police identify man killed after being pushed onto electrified Baltimore metro tracks

BALTIMORE -- A surveillance photo was released Friday of a man suspected of pushing another man onto metro tracks Wednesday in Downtown Baltimore, killing him by electrocution.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to the Shot Tower station on the 700 block of East Baltimore Steet, where 28-year-old Christopher Foster came into contact with an electrified rail.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

In reference to the homicide that occurred on April 12, 2023, in the 700 block of East Baltimore Street, in which a 28-year-old male was pushed from a subway platform, investigators need your help in identifying this person. pic.twitter.com/5Ezg7SmAwO — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) April 14, 2023

Investigators concluded an unknown man pushed the victim onto the tracks and then fled the scene.

Now, police are looking through video and other evidence from the area to find the suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, you can call detectives at 410-396-2100. You can also anonymously call in tips to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.