Hurricane Imelda prompts cloudy skies in Maryland Tuesday; fall weather on the way

Hurricane Imelda continues to send cloudy skies northward into Maryland Tuesday.

The storm is also bringing dangerous rip currents, meaning beach erosion will be possible through the beginning of the weekend.

A few widely scattered raindrops are falling here and there across central and eastern Maryland. The spritzes of rain have been so light, they're not even enough to make the ground wet.

This narrow ribbon of spritzes and light sprinkles will continue to slowly pivot south and west while weakening. Rough surf and rip currents will impact Atlantic beaches this week, including our Delaware and Maryland beaches.

Crisp, fall weather expected in Maryland

A strong cold front will sweep across central Maryland Tuesday night.

Aside from a brief shower, the bigger impact will be the air mass behind it. Lows will dip into the mid-50s downtown, with upper 40s possible in some of the northern and western suburbs by daybreak.

Wednesday looks absolutely gorgeous with early morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. We'll see a breezy day with a northeast wind at about 10 to 20 mph.

A true fall feel will be in the air on Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s around Baltimore, with cooler pockets in Carroll and Frederick counties.

Some patchy areas of fog are possible each morning, especially across northeastern Maryland. Afternoon highs stay below normal — upper 60s Thursday, pushing toward the low 70s Friday. Plenty of sunshine both days.

Great weekend weather in Maryland

By Saturday and Sunday, winds turn southerly and temperatures begin to rebound.

Expect highs back into the upper 70s Saturday and upper 70s to near 80° by Sunday, with nighttime lows returning to the 50s. Dry weather holds through the weekend.