Howard County Police investigate shooting, injuring two teens in Columbia

BALTIMORE-- Howard County police are investigating a shooting that injured two teens in Columbia Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive where they found a 16 and a 17-year old boy with gunshot wounds around 9:10 p.m. The teen victims were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.



Preliminarily, detectives believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Information regarding a suspect has not been released at this time. There is no suspect information at this time.



Police do not believe this incident is related to the homicide discovered nearby earlier on Saturday morning.



Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-313-7867.