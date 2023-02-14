Watch CBS News
Homicide detectives investigating after man found with 'obvious signs of trauma' dies in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man died of trauma Tuesday afternoon in East Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the 2800 block of Jefferson Street. Then man, who had "obvious signs of trauma, police said, was found unresponsive and not breathing.

He died at the scene.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

