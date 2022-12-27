Homicide detectives investigating after body found in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Homicide detectives are investigating a death after a body was found Monday morning in North Baltimore.

Police were called around noon to the 2200 block of Falls Road where the body of a man was found.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.