Police investigating hit and run on Baltimore-Washington Parkway at MD-197

BALTIMORE — United States Park Police detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Monday evening.

Police said they're searching for a metallic blue Nissan Maxima with damage to the front driver's side of the car, and mirror.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the USPP tip line at 202-379-4877.

