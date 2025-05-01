Spotty Thursday evening storms become widespread across Maryland this weekend

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A warm front approaching the area this afternoon will spark off a few isolated thunderstorms. About 3 in 10 communities across our area will see these storms with the best chance happening west and south of the Baltimore Beltway. Any storm that does form could be locally strong to severe with drenching downpours, hail, and cloud to ground lightning.

A few showers and isolated storms will continue into the overnight hours as the warm front continues to lift north across the area. Overnight lows will be unseasonably mild in the middle 60s.

Friday will feature a few morning showers followed by some midday and early afternoon clearing, which will help temperatures climb into the middle 80s with increasing levels of humidity. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will form Friday afternoon and evening with heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. These storms could potentially deliver a rain delay to the Os game, but this is just a chance right now.

Wetter weather returns to Maryland this weekend...

A strong cold front will approach the area Saturday. Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop to our west and move toward the area by midday into the afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be severe with isolated pockets of damaging winds and hail. Heavy downpours will also accompany storms, so pockets of street, highway, and poor drainage flooding will be possible. There will likely be a few waves of storms Saturday afternoon and evening, so outdoor plans later in the day will be tough to accomplish.

The area of low pressure responsible for Saturday's storms will cut itself off from the jet stream. This means it will meander around the Mid Atlantic states for several days. This means we will see several rounds of numerous showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday. While it won't be raining the entire time, the best chance for widespread heavier showers and storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Beneficial rainfall amounts of 2 to 3" are possible between this afternoon and next Wednesday. Some neighborhoods that see repetitive storms could even get more.

These type of rainfall amounts should help with the drought situation and also lower the extreme levels of pollen. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as the weekend approaches and clarity on timing and intensity of showers and thunderstorms increases.