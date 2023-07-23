Hate crime charges filed against man arrested in deadly Annapolis mass shooting

BALTIMORE - Hate crime charges have been filed against a man arrested in the shooting of six people, killing three of them, allegedly over a parking disagreement in Annapolis last month, our media partner The Baltimore Banner reports.

Charles Robert Smith, 42, faces 42 charges in connection with the shooting deaths of Mario Mireles, 27; his father, Nick Mireles, 55, and family friend Christian Segovia, 25, and injuring three others on Paddington Place in Annapolis. Three of the charges are hate crimes, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The Banner said most of the victims and the three who were killed are Latino.

Maryland's hate crime statute allows prosecutors to add years to a sentence and financial penalties if a crime was motivated by hate toward a person or group belonging to a constitutionally protected class, such as race or ethnicity, The Banner reports.

Related: Annapolis shooting leaves three dead, three more injured; person of interest in custody

Documents said Smith returned home on June 11 when his neighbor, Mario Mireles, was hosting a large party with many cars parked along the street.

Smith's mother reportedly had called the police to say one of the cars was blocking their driveway.

Related: Three killed over parking dispute during Annapolis birthday party, documents reveal

Mario Mireles went to the home to argue about the parking complaint, according to documents. Smith then reportedly got into a fight with Mireles and pulled out a gun.

More: Annapolis deadly mass shooting suspect denied bail based on 'serious and violent charges,' judge rules

Documents said Smith then shot Mireles and Segovia before standing over Mireles and shooting him several more times.

Smith then allegedly went inside, grabbed a rifle and fatally shot Nick Mireles and shot three other people, according to charging documents.

Among Smith's charges are three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

He is in jail without bond.