Harford County Public Schools to open two hours late Tuesday due to expected weather conditions

BALTIMORE -- All Harford County Schools will open two hours late Tuesday due to pending weather conditions, HCPS announced.

There will be no morning Pre-K or before school childcare.

HCPS said any necessary re-evaluation will be made by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

