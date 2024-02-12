Watch CBS News
Local News

Harford County Public Schools to open two hours late Tuesday due to expected weather conditions

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Amy Kawata has your Monday afternoon news update 2/12/24
Amy Kawata has your Monday afternoon news update 2/12/24 02:02

BALTIMORE -- All Harford County Schools will open two hours late Tuesday due to pending weather conditions, HCPS announced.

Related: Maryland Weather: Alert Day Tuesday morning, Winter Storm Watch issued

There will be no morning Pre-K or before school childcare.

HCPS said any necessary re-evaluation will be made by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 5:47 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.