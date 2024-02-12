Harford County Public Schools to open two hours late Tuesday due to expected weather conditions
BALTIMORE -- All Harford County Schools will open two hours late Tuesday due to pending weather conditions, HCPS announced.
There will be no morning Pre-K or before school childcare.
HCPS said any necessary re-evaluation will be made by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
