Harford County Public Schools closing three hours early Tuesday due to high-impact storm

BALTIMORE - Harford County Public Schools will be closing three hours early on Tuesday because of a forecasted strong storm moving into the area.

There will be no after-school activities and no afterschool daycare tomorrow, and second-shift custodians are not to report.

[Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY on Tuesday for high-impact Maryland storm]

The timing of this storm would have an impact on the dismissal process and consequent bus routes and activities, according to district officials.

"Our goal with this advance notice is to ensure the safety of our students and staff while also providing families an opportunity to plan ahead for this unexpected schedule change," officials said in a statement.

"ALERT DAY" is in effect Tuesday into Tuesday night for risk of heavy rain, flash and coastal flooding and damaging winds.

Potential of 1.5" to 3"+ rainfall amounts, much of that falling in a 6 hour window in the early evening. This will cause very poor to dangerous driving conditions Tuesday evening into early Tuesday night. The downpours Tuesday evening will be blinding and flash flooding could begin quickly.