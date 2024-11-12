Harford County man charged with targeting senior with fake home repairs

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are looking for more victims of a massive home improvement scheme in Harford County after a man is now facing charges for targeting senior citizens, claiming to be a home improvement contractor.

Police say David Desell, 33, targeted senior citizens telling them their homes needed immediate work, and he would do it for the best price possible.

The only problem is, he didn't have an actual contractor license and their homes didn't need any work.

$32k in Repairs

Detectives say back in October, Desell charged one victim about $32,000 to make repairs to her home.

According to Chris Sergent, Detective with the Harford County Sheriff's Office, "he had redone some of the front porch area...the garage door, [and he] had replaced a sump pump".

However, as Sergent explained, "he's not a licensed contractor..."

The repairs were later determined unnecessary.

Detective Sergent, who was assigned to the case says Desell took advantage of the victim's age and cognitive impairment.

But he didn't stop there. He went next door to another neighbor, telling her she had a crack in her foundation that he could fix immediately at a lower price.

"He can provide the best deal for them. He's their guy. He's looking out for them and trying to be convincing, but unfortunately, none of it needed to be done," Sergent said.

Police say Desell provided falsified paperwork and photographs to scare victims into repairs that were never completed or completed with false documentation.

In one case, police say Desell charged over $3100 for a garage door but installed a $418 replica.

Desell was arrested and charged with 12 criminal counts in connection to his false representation. Though, officers believe there could be more victims out there.

"We can't have people like this going around doing this," Detective Sergent said.

Officers say after Desell was bonded out, he went back to the same neighborhood trying to target the same victims again.

If anyone believes they may be a victim of his, officers say to contact them immediately