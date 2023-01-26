Happy birthday, Mo Gaba! Baltimore sports honor late superfan on 17th birthday

BALTIMORE - Happy Birthday, Mo Gaba!

The Baltimore superfan would have turned 17 years on Thursday.

On his birthday, the Ravens, Orioles and other businesses in Baltimore honored Gabba with tributes on social media.

"Remembering the legendary Mo Gaba on what would've been his 17th birthday. Forever in our hearts!," Jimmy's Famous Seafood tweeted.

"Our forever 10th man. Happy birthday, Mo. We love and miss you," the Orioles tweeted.

"Happy birthday, Mo. We miss you," added the Ravens.

Mo Gaba died of cancer on July 28, 2020.

Mo was an Orioles and Ravens superfan who quickly captured the hearts of Baltimore City and the entire State of Maryland.

He began calling into 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners.

Mo was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame.

He became the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille in 2019.

Mo said that he was always happy and loved to make other people laugh.

"I'm always happy all the time and I laugh all the time and I make people laugh, too," Mo said.

The last time WJZ spoke to Mo, he had this message for everyone: "If you want to be like me, just be yourself."