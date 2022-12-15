Hammond High School student stabbed during fight
BALTIMORE — A Hammond High School student was injured in a stabbing that resulted from a fight between two students, Thursday afternoon, the Howard County Police Department said.
Around 12:57 p.m., police responded to Hammond High School in Columbia, after receiving a report that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed by a 15 year-old girl.
The injured student was transported to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, and the other student left school grounds before being arrested.
Hammond High enacted a modified lockdown protocol, which has since been lifted. The school will dismiss at normal times.
WJZ will provide more information as updates become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.