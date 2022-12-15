Hammond High School student stabbed during fight

BALTIMORE — A Hammond High School student was injured in a stabbing that resulted from a fight between two students, Thursday afternoon, the Howard County Police Department said.

Around 12:57 p.m., police responded to Hammond High School in Columbia, after receiving a report that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed by a 15 year-old girl.

The injured student was transported to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, and the other student left school grounds before being arrested.

Hammond High enacted a modified lockdown protocol, which has since been lifted. The school will dismiss at normal times.

WJZ will provide more information as updates become available.