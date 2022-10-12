Gubernatorial candidates Moore, Cox set to meet in first and only televised debate

BALTIMORE -- The two candidates vying to be Maryland's next governor are set to have their first, and likely only, televised debate Wednesday night.

Democratic nominee Wes Moore and Republican nominee Dan Cox will meet on a stage hosted by Maryland Public Television. The candidates will be questioned by a panel made up of journalists from across the state.

Moore took the crowded Democratic primary by leading former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points.

An author, military veteran, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO, Moore first gained recognition for his 2010 bestselling memoir, "The Other Wes Moore."

In the GOP primary, Cox, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Kelly Schulz, who was endorsed by popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is term-limited.

Cox is a Maryland delegate who represents the fourth district. An election denier who has taken a series of hard-line conservative positions, he faces disdain from fellow Republican, Gov. Larry Hogan.

"I am glad Wes Moore has finally accepted an invitation to debate with me," Cox said in September. "So far, he has refused or declined to respond to several requests, including those from Morgan State University and the Maryland Federation of NARFE."

Moore has cited an unwillingness to platform Cox as a reason for declining to debate him. But in September he said he sees the MPT debate as an opportunity to contrast them as candidates.

"I look forward to the opportunity this October to contrast my vision and values with Dan Cox's far-right agenda," said Moore ahead of the debate. "The stakes of this election could not be more clear. If Dan Cox wins, he will ban abortion, undermine our free and fair election system, and defund our public schools."

The debate will be recorded Wednesday afternoon and broadcast Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. on MPT, WBAL-TV and WBAL radio.