Group Violence Reduction Strategy reaches dozens of Baltimore residents at risk of violence

BALTIMORE - Keko Thompson told WJZ he was struggling after the murder of his cousin last September.

"It was a hard pill for me to swallow," Thompson said. "To this day it's hard for me to swallow."

Thompson said his life changed due to outreach from Youth Advocate Programs which partners with Baltimore City to provide intensive outreach to those at risk of violent crime.

At oversight hearing, BPD says number of crimes being solved is up. Clearance rates ⬇️



Homicides 49%

Non fatal shootings 28.8%

Robberies 8%

Burglaries 11%

Rapes 21% @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 12, 2023

It's part of Baltimore's Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a more holistic approach to the crime fight, which the Mayor's Office says has reduced homicides in West Baltimore and will soon be expanded to other part of the city.

"I have given myself a chance, something that I've never done," Thompson said.

Now, Thompson is driving a forklift and holding down a job for the past six months, the longest he's ever had.

Police say they’re using Summer staffing plan to handle issues with juveniles downtown; it takes 15-20 officers not normally on patrol and puts them in areas like the Inner Harbor; Mayor says curfew will be enforced starting Memorial Day weekend https://t.co/mQEutB4Wn7 @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 12, 2023

"I want this," Thompson said. "This is what I want to do - outcome is death or jail.

While homicides and non-fatal shootings are down, Baltimore leaders are still trying to get a handle on violence impacting juveniles which has surged, alarming Baltimore City Council members at an oversight hearing Wednesday afternoon.

State’s attorney Bates says they are working on plan to hold people accountable for minor crimes that impact quality of life—including citations for community service that would also provide resources to make sure violators do not reoffend. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 12, 2023

Short-staffed police are now using their summer plan to provide more officers to the Inner Harbor where two teens were shot on Sunday night.

State's Attorney Ivan Bates said he's working on a plan for citations for those who commit minor quality of life crimes which he said his predecessor declined to prosecute.