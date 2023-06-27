Ground stop issued at BWI due Tuesday to severe storms, FAA says
BALTIMORE -- A ground stop was issued at Baltimore Washington International Airport Tuesday afternoon, due to thunderstorms in the region, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
All inbound flights are being held at their origin until 4:45 p.m.
You can check individual flight status by visiting the FlightAware website.
WJZ is tracking severe weather in the area.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
