Ground stop issued at BWI due Tuesday to severe storms, FAA says

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A ground stop was issued at Baltimore Washington International Airport Tuesday afternoon, due to thunderstorms in the region, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

All inbound flights are being held at their origin until 4:45 p.m. 

You can check individual flight status by visiting the FlightAware website

WJZ is tracking severe weather in the area.

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

June 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

